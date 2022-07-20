Julie Vaughn has been selected as principal of Jesse Stuart Elementary.
Vaughn said she is thrilled to join the Eagle family as principal.
“I’m ready to hit the ground running in this new role as we work together to take school culture, academics, and student/community engagement to soaring heights,” she said. “I would like to thank the JSES SBDM Council and Superintendent Amy Smith for the opportunity to serve and lead alongside the staff, students, and families of this community.”
She has served as the principal for Earlington Elementary for the past year and has previously worked as an instructional leader at Grapevine Elementary. She began her education career in 2009 as a teacher at Earlington.
Vaughn earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Murray State University, a master’s degree teacher leader from the University of the Cumberlands, and a master’s degree in administration from MSU.
Superintendent Amy Smith said Vaughn is a teacher at heart.
Vaughn replaces former principal Brandon McClain who was promoted to HCS Director of Transportation.
