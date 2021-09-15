After months of tables covered with tomatoes, corn, jams and baked goods, the Hopkins County Farmers Market season is coming to a close.
Market Manager Bunny Wickham said the last market day will be Saturday, Oct. 30. She said the market has had a good season so far, and they had a good customer turnout.
“All of our events turned out really well, and we had good participation,” she said.
As one of the last events of the season, the farmers market will have a special market from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Mahr Park to help the park celebrate Harvest Fest. Wickham said they will be there to welcome people into the park.
This was the second year the farmer market was held at Mahr Park Arboretum in the Danny Peyton Outdoor Educational Pavilion, so some things are still being fine-tuned, she said. This year they decided to offer the market with later hours to reach people coming off work, but the turnout wasn’t as good as they had hoped.
“Some people seemed to like it, and some people didn’t,” said Wickham. “We might look at that in the future and see if we want to keep it on Tuesdays or if we want to change it back to Wednesdays or even a different day”
While the summer season is ending, they still have plenty of summer produce for sale like tomatoes, corn and zucchini, and also some fall produce like fall squash and pumpkins she said.
“It is right at that transition from summer to fall,” said Wickham.
Since the last day of the market is the day before Halloween, the market is also going to have a trick-or-treat event to celebrate the end of the season, she said.
Even though this season was great, there were only about 12 vendors at each market. Wickham said the pavilion can hold at least 20. One of her goals for the next season is to grow the market.
“We hope to have more vendors at market next year and offer more of a selection,” said Wickham.
She said she will be offering vendor training in March 2022 to help potential vendors or veteran vendors learn how to have successful sales and do well at market.
“That will be in March when I really start pushing more people to join the Farmers market,” she said.
The farmers market will still be available from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at the Danny Peyton Outdoor Educational Pavilion at Mahr Park Arboretum, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
