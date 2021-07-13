Family and friends of Tim Thomas remember him as a servant of the community he lived in and his commitment to improve the place he called home.
Thomas died on Friday, according to Mason and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Saturday beginning at at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Earlington with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and also at 11 a.m. Saturday until the time of the funeral.
Thomas served in many public roles in his life, including Chairman of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission, President of the Community Improvement Foundation of Hopkins County, Vice Chairman of the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission, President of the Kentucky State Crimestoppers Association and President of Hopkins County Crimestoppers. On the state level, Thomas was named the Commissioner of the First Supreme Court District for the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights.
He also participated as an Associate Member of the Kentucky Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials, was a member of the NAACP, served on the Board of Directors with the Madisonville Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Hopkins County Library Foundation Board and a member of the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club.
Thomas also is the founder of the program “Focus with Tim Thomas”, which is a Public Television Program that was also seen on Facebook.
Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman talked about her friendship with Thomas and the encouragement he provided to her over the years.
“Tim was a really close friend of mine and we talked on the phone every day. He was an inspiration,” she said. “I know with all the civil unrest and all the racial tensions ... he was always one that stood up and always dedicated his life to making our community better.”
Bowman said she served on the Crimestoppers board with Thomas.
“The community has suffered a great loss and that is not just a cliche, it is a reality that Hopkins County has lost a great man,” she said.
Bowman said Thomas was a source of encouragement for her during her campaign to become the circuit court clerk.
“He was a big encouragement during my campaign. Even after I became circuit court clerk, he would call and check in from time to time to see how things were going in the office and give me advice,” she said. “I’m going to miss that.”
Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans talked about his friendship with Thomas over the past 25 years. He said they took numerous food road trips.
“We went to Memphis on three occasions that I can think of just to eat BBQ. We had some great trips,” he said. “In fact, last week before he died, we went to the Horseshoe Restaurant in Hopkinsville, one of his favorite places.”
Evans said he was speechless when he found out that Thomas had died.
“He was a wonderful friend, and he was a hard worker,” he said. “He did so much good for the community and virtually all of his positions were non-paying positions, but he didn’t care, he just wanted to make Madisonville a better community.”
Evans described Thomas as a gentleman.
“Tim gets it naturally,” he said. “He gets that from his father. I think some of Tim’s proudest moments when talking to me is when he shared with me articles about his father’s military service.”
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said Thomas set an example that he wishes more people would follow.
“Tim was a great guy,” he said. “He set a really good example that if more of us would just follow … it would make a huge difference in our community.”
Whitfield talked about Thomas’ involvement in the community.
“He was involved in so many things, and everything he got involved with, he went into wholeheartedly,” he said.
Like Bowman, Whitfield said Thomas was someone to go to for advice.
“He was someone I could talk to and get advice from,” he said. “I learned that early on ... that he was a good person to bounce ideas off of and he would listen, and he was always honest and open.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton took to Facebook on Friday expressing his sympathies for Thomas, saying he was the “definition of a servant leader.”
“He served others with passion, he had a genuine motivation to make the community better, he held himself and everyone around him to a higher standard,” Cotton wrote. “My heart is heavy for his family and close friends, his shoes will never be filled.”
Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan described Thomas as “an authentic person.”
“Tim was just an authentic person,” he said. “You couldn’t help but notice how much he loved this community. He did so much for so many different organizations. I’m going to miss him, he was a good friend.”
Bryan also talked about Thomas’ time serving in multiple roles in the community.
“I think anybody around town that really paid attention, saw Tim involved,” he said. “That was because he cared. He wasn’t trying to do it for any personal recognition, he just wanted to genuinely do things to help our community. I wish we had more people like Tim. He was the kind of person that I think anybody would look up to.”
A full obituary will be released later this week, according to Mason and Sons Funeral Home.
