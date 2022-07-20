This summer, the Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Blood Bank is in need of donors.
Cheryl Orten, with donor services in the blood bank, said they usually experience a decline in donations during the summer because people are busy and traveling.
“Maybe during the summer months donation is just not on the minds of people like it is during other times,” she said.
The blood bank has not been out in the community since COVID-19 started, so they rely on people to come to them. She said all the blood donated here in Madisonville stays in Madisonville.
“We are depending on outside donors to come into the hospital and donate blood right now,” said Orten. “One unit of donated blood can save up to three lives.”
While the blood bank needs all types of blood donated, they especially need O positive and A positive blood types.
Orten said anyone interested in donating blood should eat a good meal before donating and stay hydrated. She also suggested wearing comfortable clothing with short sleeves to make the donation site easily accessible.
Blood donations are made by appointment only for social distancing reasons from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information or to make an appointment, call 270-825-5150.
