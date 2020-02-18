Did James Brantley give up a job that hardly anyone wants?
“I don’t think there’s that many that are interested,” Brantley said Monday.
Brantley made his first public comments since retiring as Hopkins County Circuit Judge at the White Plains Senior Community Dinner. He left the bench at the end of 2019. Seven weeks later, the Kentucky Court of Justice website hasn’t even posted his position as vacant.
“That’s not unusual,” Brantley said after a luncheon talk.
The only announced candidate for circuit judge right now as Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby. Brantley confirmed that he talked with Commonwealth’s Attorney Kathryn Senter last year about replacing him.
“She was interested,” Brantley said. “But her problem was that she has a daughter who just graduated from law school and was coming back here.” Olivia Senter became a clerk in her mother’s office in January and could not do defense work with her mother as a judge.
A Judicial Nominating Commission was chosen a month ago to recommend three finalists for Brantley’s job. But the job must be advertised for 30 days before the commission can meet. That still hasn’t happened.
Brantley didn’t mention the opening during his talk. But he reflected a bit on his years as a defense attorney and judge, as he discussed several aspects of criminal justice.
“When a young man came before my bench, 19 years old.... he was charged with trafficking, and he had a deadly weapon in his possession,” Brantley said. “His attorney... who was a good friend of mine, convinced me that he was not a danger to the community.
“I released him on bail,” Brantley continued. “He went to a neighboring county, was trafficking in a very insignificant drug and shot and killed his cousin.”
Brantley paused, choking up a bit. “That’s a hard lesson to learn,” he said. “But you learn.” He never allowed probation for crimes with deadly weapons again.
Brantley also said that he felt most comfortable doing defense work in front of juries — or, as he put it, “before you.
“You don’t deal with this every day. You haven’t been hardened by it every day,” Brantley said. “You have an open mind. You want to be told the truth. That’s what makes our system great.”
Brantley also defended plea bargains, which he said are used to settle at least 90% of all criminal cases.
“Without plea bargaining, our system would be slower than it is,” Brantley said.
Brantley added that the use of mediation to settle criminal cases has been “extremely successful,” even though he had questions about it originally.
