There will be 100 new native trees throughout Mahr Park come Thanksgiving, thanks to the Mahr Park staff members, volunteers, the local boy scouts and FFA members. These trees come as a part of the reforestation project and the goal of growing the park from a level I to a level II status.
While working with the Kentucky Division of Forestry, park officials were able to produce a list of recommended trees to plant that would be accredited, but have not been identified on the grounds. With the help of Mark Metcalfe, from Metcalfe Landscaping, trees were selected and obtained from the list provided.
“It is essential to plant natives because they support a functioning local ecosystem and support local wildlife,” Ashton Robinson, Mahr Park Arboretum Director. “Many non-native trees are invasive, and many wildlife species do not recognize them as food sources or shelters. Native trees are better suited to our climate and soil types.”
The challenge of finding native plants and trees come due to the high rate of alien species from other countries that compete with native trees. Natives are easier to maintain, they improve the climate, and create a healthier space for our community and wildlife.
Some of the trees that will be planted include: Yellowwood, Sourwood, Native Pecan, Ohio Buckeye, American Hornbeam, Scarlet Oak, Loblolly Pine, Chickasaw Plum, Sweet Birch, White Fringe, Green Hawthorn and Hackberry.
It is very important to maintain a healthy forest, as it is ever changing and will not look the same in five years from now. Continuing to plant trees will sustain the natural environment and keep the ecosystems thriving. The project will be completed by next week. The local boy scouts will be planting trees today, and the FFA will be planting on Monday. Park staff and volunteers took advantage of the gorgeous weather this past Wednesday and were able to get a bunch of trees in the ground.
Trees will primarily be planted along the walking trail to create more shade. All of the trees will have identification placards, for the Arboretum status and for the community to engage and be educated on what each species is.
This project had many donors contribute to the trees being planted, and they also allocated for the reforestation in the capital projects through the City of Madisonville. If anyone is interested in donating for next year’s planting, please call 270-584-9017 or visit mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.