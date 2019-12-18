Inside a classroom at the Adult Center for Education Excellence in Madisonville sat five students who were ready and poised to answer questions that could be on the General Education Development test or about the GED.
These five students battled for Hopkins County during the Madisonville Community College's Winter Student Appreciation Day annual quiz bowl, which local students competing against those from the Muhlenberg County campus. The joint competition took place via teleconference, with the winner of the quiz bowl getting two things -- bragging rights and a pizza party in January.
"As we're winding down the semester, we wanted to do something fun, and our instructors came up with GED-related trivia questions," said Director of Adult Education Angela Carter. "MCC covers Muhlenberg and Hopkins
County adult ed programs."
The competition lasted all day Tuesday. Every hour, starting at 9 a.m., a round of questions were given to the students. At the end of the day, points from each round were tallied for the overall winner. At 10 a.m., the five students that were present were a part of the social studies class -- which meets from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.
"It was a fun way to pull students out of the classrooms, even though they are still learning and talking and looking through the content and getting the information -- they're doing it in an unconventional way," said Carter. "They also get to interact with people from other centers, which is not something we typically do. We set up a hot chocolate bar this morning, and we thought it would be a good way to love on our students a little bit before Christmas."
The centers help prepare individuals for the GED, whether it's someone who didn't finish high school, or maybe a homeschool or online student that accredited and neesd the GED for employment or college, Carter said.
"We also do some college prep work. If an individual has been out of school for a long time, or they graduate high school, and they're not quite ready to take the step into post-secondary education -- we work with them. We do some remediation and give them the basics to polish their academic skills and get them ready to go into college," she said.
Several of the students who participated in the quiz bowl are a part of MCC's GED-Plus program, which helps students earn their GED and a college certificate at the same time.
"I want to go be an EKG tech or a surgery tech," said Savannah Beltran, who has already past her CNA test through MCC but wants to be EKG-certified as well, to see which field she'd rather go in. "I've always had a passion for helping others, and I want to see which field I like and then decide."
As a former semi-truck driver, Mel Watkins has had to come back to school to pursue a new trade. As part of the GED-Plus program, he has received a certificate in welding and is set to receive a certificate in machine tools in the spring.
"It's harder being 50 years old coming back to school," he said. "Because of my diabetes, I couldn't drive anymore, and everybody in the world wants a GED. I didn't have anything else to fall back on, so I came here, and they started out with the GED-Plus program, and I said sure, let's weld."
For Kendee Ruckert, being a part of the program is a way to show her daughter that you can accomplish anything if you have the work ethic.
"I came to get my GED, I have a 9-year-old, and I want to finish school," she said. "Maybe if she sees Mom do it, she can do it too."
The center has a rolling enrollment. If a person is interested in obtaining their GED, they don't have to worry about starting in the fall or spring semesters; they can come when they're ready.
"Because we're nontraditional, we are always starting and informing students," said Carter. "We'll close for two weeks, and then in January, we'll open. Classes start on (Jan.) 13."
The center offers satellite classes, and they have partnerships with the City of Nortonville and Dawson Springs.
"We have classes every Tuesday and Thursday night in Nortonville," said Carter. "This gives students who work during the day an opportunity. It helps serve those on the south end of the county that may have transportation barriers."
If you are interested in preparing for the GED, getting ready for college or employment testing help, all of which are free of charge, call the center at 270-824-1819.
