Madisonville Regional Airport Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said drawings from Madisonville City engineers for a hangar project have been completed, and he anticipates board discussions for approval to begin at Monday’s board meeting.
The hangar will house the Madisonville Community College Aviation Program. Funding to build the actual hangar has already been awarded to the City of Madisonville in a $500,000 grant from the Pennyrile Area Development District.
The hangar is part of a larger project involving the construction of a taxiway and ramp leading to the hangar that is being handled by Garver Engineering.
“The drawings are not on the agenda, but I just learned about it this morning,” Riddle said on Friday. “We will take that up as new business and let everybody look at it, and hopefully everyone likes what they see.”
Riddle said these drawings are just for the hangar part of the project, not the taxiway and ramp.
Updates from Garver Engineering will also be given at Monday’s meeting regarding the taxiway and ramp part of the project, according to the agenda.
Riddle also talked about a contractor, Precision Aviation, that spoke to the board previously about wanting to be able to work on planes at the airport.
He said Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans is working on a lease for the contractor, and according to the agenda, that lease will be up for discussion on Monday night.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at the airport terminal building located at 162 Airport Road in Madisonville.
