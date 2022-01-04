The popular Wellness Wednesday program series is back at the Hopkins County YMCA for January, with the focus on Mental Health.
Starting January 5, the YMCA has teamed up with Lighthouse Counseling Services Inc. to provide the most professional and informative program for all those who wish to attend. According to Director of Community Health for the YMCA, Angela Carter, one goal of the YMCA in 2022 is to emphasize overall wellness for their members and individuals in our community. Just as exercise and physical activity helps our bodies, mental fitness also helps individuals to achieve and sustain overall wellness.
“We know that this is the time of year when many individuals set new goals for themselves, usually a physical goal, and while we do not want to discourage that, we do want to remind everyone that the Y is here to help promote all components wellness,” Angela Carter, Director of Community Health for the Hopkins County YMCA. “We want to make sure members of our community have the appropriate resources and opportunities to achieve optimal health in every stage of life.”
This is a free, three session series open to members and non-members, from 9-10 a.m. The focus for January 5, will be, Positive Ways to Cope with Stress by Incorporating Exercise. January 19 will focus on, The Importance of Self Care, and January 26, will focus on Mental Health Resources in our Community. The January 12 slot is still being decided on.
For more information please call, 270-821-9622.
