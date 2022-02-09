The Madisonville City Council met Monday evening to discuss three surplus lots in town and to review the numerous bids that were received. According to Mayor Kevin Cotton, council was both excited and shocked to have received so many bids for each property and the amount of each bid that was received for those properties.
Not sure what a surplus property is? If a federal agency no longer has a need for a property, it declares it as an excess property, and it is then made available to all other federal agencies. If no federal agency claims the excess property within a certain amount of time, it is declared surplus property and gets opened up for bids to the public. Community members must then fill out an application and can present their bid in hopes of acquiring the property.
The lots in Madisonville are as follows:
• 375 Park Road — this surplus lot received four bids and was awarded to Nickolas Presley, in the amount of $3,000.
• 312 Hamilton — this surplus lot received six bids and was awarded to Brad Giffin in the amount of $8,000.
• 631 Silkwood — this surplus lot received eight bids and was awarded to Brad Giffin in the amount of $10,200.
No word about how those properties will be used was announced during the meeting.
