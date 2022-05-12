A Hopkins County School Bus was involved in a minor accident early yesterday morning at the intersection of US-41A and Hanson Road at around 7:32 a.m.
Police say that bus was attempting to merge onto Hanson Road and had to stop for oncoming traffic when a passenger vehicle driven by Madison Wright, 18, failed to stop. The car became partially wedged beneath the rear of the bus.
The bus was undamaged and allowed to continue on to school. Police reported no injuries from the four students and two staff members on the bus.
Wright’s vehicle was damaged and had to be towed.
