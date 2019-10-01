Two people were injured Saturday when two cars collided in east Madisonville.
A police report says James Ramage, 77, of Madisonville was on Castleton Drive around 1:45 p.m., and turned into the path of a vehicle heading south on Brown Road. The collision damaged a passenger door.
Ramage was not hurt. But his passenger, Teresa Ramage, 80, of Madisonville, was taken to a hospital with injuries. So was Beverly Evans, 57, of Sacramento, who drove the other car.
