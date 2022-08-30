The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Jodie L. McFadden, was charged, August 26, 2022, for failure to maintain proper insurance card.
Andrea E. Dalton, was charged, August 26, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Phillip Allen Nichols, was charged, August 27, 2022, for violation of Kentucky domestic violence order.
Russell B. Phillips, was charged, August 28, 2022, for public intoxication, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, criminal trespassing in the third degree, resisting arrest.
Kenneth Scott McRae, was charged, August 28, 2022, for drug paraphernalia and probation violation in a felony offense.
