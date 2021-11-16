During Monday’s meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education, officials approved a measure that will make masks optional for students and staff. But that change will be based on the state metric and will not go into effect until Monday, Jan. 17
School Board Chairman John Osborne said several people have been vocal about making masks optional, but there have also been people who want the masks to stay in place.
“I would like the community to know that we are trying to make the best decisions we can for the children of Hopkins County,” he said.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, about 13 community members got up to ask the board to make masking in schools optional.
The topic was on the agenda for Monday night, after being heavily discussed during a work session last Monday. Under the new district guideline, whether or not masks are required will be based on the COVID-19 incidence rate for Hopkins County, which involves the average daily cases per 100,000 population, not the color coded scoring metric used to rank counties.
When students would wear their masks would depend on the rate the county is in. If the rate is 50 or above, then masks would be worn by all students and staff in the building.
If the rate is 31 to 49.99, then the schools would implement a “masking while moving” policy. Students would only wear their masks while they are moving around the school.
If the rate is 30.9 or below, then masks would be optional in all the school buildings.
According to the proposal, masks will still be worn on school buses at all times, due to a federal requirement and current lunch protocols will not change at this time.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Amy Smith said the incidence rate will be checked on Thursdays, and the masking status for the upcoming week will be communicated to all families each Friday. She said that status will not change during the week once determined until the next Thursday.
The board first voted to implement the metric-based system starting today, but only two of the five members voted for it. When a motion to approve the metric as stated previously, but pushing it to January was up for consideration, the vote was three to two.
The only change the board made during the meeting was to push the start date for the protocol back to Monday, Jan. 17.
School board member J.W. Durst said he just wants to give people the opportunity to get vaccinated if they wish to.
“I think this metric is a good strategy to move forward,” he said. “For those who want the mask option, I think it is a step in the right direction.”
Osborne said the board hopes that extending the deadline will give people time to get fully vaccinated who wish to.
“We are hoping that our community will view this as a give and take between us and them,” he said.
In other news from Monday’s meeting, the school board:
- approved to look into getting cyber insurance for the school district.
- presented the “Remember Your W
- hy” Award to PollyAnne Kimmel, a teacher at Browning Springs Middle School, for her dedication to her students.
heard the 2020-2021 audit report from Lori Oakley from Alford, Nance, Jones & Oakley, LLP
approved payment invoices to several businesses for their work on the new Hanson Elementary School including A&K Construction in the amount of $341,440.55 and $557,269.05. They also paid Triad Metals International $79,206.56 for their work on the school
- approved an agreement of Ricoh Copiers for Pride Elementary School and a renew agreement for the central office postage machine
- approved the 2020-2021 Financial Statement Audit
- approved the Transfinder contract, software, license and hosting agreement
- approved a contract for Delta Dental of Kentucky for the 2021-2022 school year
- approved an agreement with RunSwitch Public Relations to provide public relations and strategic communications services for the Hopkins County Board of Education
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.