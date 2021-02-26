The last day to submit family histories and family stories for the Hopkins County Family History Book is Wednesday, March 31.
The Hopkins County Genealogical Society is putting together a book documenting the history of Hopkins County and its people, said Betty Cox, president of the genealogical society. It will feature all aspects of the community from churches, businesses, farms and organizations
The second deadline is for anyone who missed the first deadline, she said.
“We are hoping to get all of the family histories done by then so we can get to work on collecting pictures of communities, schools and businesses because that is going to take a while,” said Cox.
Each household is allowed one submission of 500 words or less and one photo for free. Any word after the first 500 is 15 cents extra and an extra photo is $15.
The genealogical society is still helping people with their family research even though they are closed. People just need to reach out through phone or email to ask for help.
“If they give us their information, we can help write up their family history,” said Cox.
They expect the books to be ready in the fall of this year and are available for pre-order for $59.95, she said. If the books are delivered, then there will be an extra postage fee. If the book is picked up at the genealogical society, there is no additional fee.
A family history can be submitted through email, at hcgs_ky@yahoo.com or delivered in-person by appointment only to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society. To make an appointment or to ask questions, call 270-327-1876.
