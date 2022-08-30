After months of rumors and lots of unanswered questions on the street, developers are now ready to officially announce that Madisonville will be getting a Dunkin’ Donuts location in early 2023.
Earlier this month, Brock Organization, LLC of Bowling Green completed the purchase of The Messenger building located a 221 South Main Street. That closing brought to an end a process that began back in December and required multiple meetings with the city’s planning and zoning officials, council members and others to get the approvals lined up needed to bring the franchise to town.
“We have a location in Bowling Green right now,” said company spokesman Zachary Rouleau. “We are in the process of opening our second Dunkin’ Donuts location in Glasgow. Once that store opens, then we will focus on Madisonville.”
He said that the Glasgow location is expected to be open for business around mid-October. Once that happens the Brock Organization will start looking to begin demolition of The Messenger building, which was built in 1964.
Once the lot is cleared, Rouleau said that construction on the Madisonville store should take between three and four months, weather permitting. That should put the opening date somewhere in the first quarter of 2023.
“We are so excited that a national chain saw the opportunity in our community and decided to bring their business to Madisonville,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “This is the first of what we hope to be several announcements over the coming months that show the growth that is happening right here in our City.”
The Messenger staff is currently in the process of relocating their offices to another location in Madisonville. An announcement about that new location should be made sometime next week.
“It is a sad day, but a positive day for Madisonville,” said Matt Hughes, editor of The Messenger. “The newspaper has a lot of history in this building, but after 50 years, its more building than we need. I’m just glad to see that the property will be put to good use and not become a vacant building in downtown Madisonville.”
