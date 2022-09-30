The City of Madisonville will be hosting a free Shred Day Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Parkway Plaza Mall in the parking lot.
According to City Clerk, Kim Blue, there will be volunteers from the Noon Kiwanis Club to help people lift heavy boxes out of their vehicles. There is a maximum of five boxes per vehicle. The mobile truck will be on site to shred all documents.
For additional information please reach out to the City of Madisonville directly.
