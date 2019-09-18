Good Morning Hopkins County. What a beautiful day here in the heart of the west Kentucky coalfields. As always, the Hardwick family hope and pray that you and yours have had a great week.
Bro. John and Brenda gave a report on the Friday and Saturday gospel music Extravaganza at Victory Church. Brother John said it was the best that he had attended. This is an annual event. You need to plan on attending next year.
I do have some birthdays to announce. On Sept. 3, Shelia Carlton, Billy Hallum, and Autumn Shoulta age one year, On Sept.6th Shirley Merrell gets just a little older, on Sept. 11th Ansley
Baldwin will be turning a year older, Happy Birthday Ansley. On Sept. 12th Glenn Shoulta will be having his big day. On September 24th my baby girl Rebecca Noell Hardwick will be 41 years young. Rebecca, Mom and I hope you know just how precious this day is to us. We love you very much and we are so proud of you. From all of us here on the Little Prairie, we wish each of you a Happy Birthday. May it be your best, ever.
I would like to announce that a longtime friend of our Church Dr. Tommy Thompson who has been fighting cancer for sometimes, is cancer free. Congratulation Dr. Thompson from all of us. Please mark this down, September 14-15 at Grace Warehouse Church. They will be free eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglasses made on site, and free medical physicals women's health and more. Just show up, no ID needed. I want to that Pastor Gary Bennett and all the other volunteers. Many folks need the services that you all are providing. Thanks for the outstanding job.
I have complained, and complained about the park, the ball fields, and the basketball court. Well, you won't hear me complaining in the near future. The concrete pad for the ball court, is first class, glass back boards, break away rims, the whole nine yards. The ball fields look great, now we are taking Pride in what assets we have. I want to thank the Mayor and Council. Keep up the outstanding job.
Now all we need is some younger adults to step up, come on folks, think of the kids, and young adults. They need you. What is it Uncle Sam said? We Need You? Step up and be a leader. I think back to my teenage days, we had men like Wayne Spurling, Harry Wayne Whitfield (Skeeter), Bill (Minner Head Whitaker) Don & Junior Blakeley, Glenn Larkins, J.V, R.L Harris, Russell Moore and the list goes on and on. It's a little sad to think about it now. So many are gone. But not forgotten. Does anybody remember the Woodman of the World? They always took us fishing and Camping in the summer. That almost ended in tragedy, somebody threw a snake on Junior Blakley. He was looking to kill somebody; I really don't think he would have gone that far. These guys kept half of us out of the pen. Lots of fond memories. Loads of fun.
Until next week, your old buddy Noel signing off.
