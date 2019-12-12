It's been more than 30 years since Rita Grace Ridley, a Dawson Springs native who taught kindergarten and preschool in the 1950s and '60s, presented a young Andy Beshear with a black Bible.
On Tuesday, when Beshear was sworn in as governor during a private ceremony at the governor's mansion in Frankfort, Ridley -- now 99 years old -- witnessed him take the oath with his hand placed on that same Bible.
She gave it to him Nov. 11, 1985, when Beshear, now 42, was 7.
For John Ridley, Rita Ridley's son, it was a moment of pride.
"It was really something," Ridley said, adding that Beshear revealed that he'd kept the book during a private moment with his mother.
The black Bible was one of two that Beshear used during the private ceremony. The other was given to his parents and was used when Steve Beshear was sworn in as Kentucky's attorney general, lieutenant governor and both times as governor, as well as when Andy Beshear was sworn in as attorney general, according to The Associated Press.
For John Ridley, Andy Beshear's use of his mother's gift was emblematic of how far a small gesture can go.
"We all have that capability of changing somebody's attitude in life," he said.
Rita Ridley's faith spurred her to pass on the book to Andy Beshear back in the 1980s when Steve Beshear was lieutenant governor.
John Ridley said his mother had moved from Dawson Springs to take a job hosting events in the lieutenant governor's mansion in Frankfort, which was originally built between 1797-98 as Kentucky's first governor's residence and office of the governor.
As he participated in inauguration day festivities Tuesday, John Ridley described an atmosphere of upbeat and positive energy where attendees united around Kentucky's new governor.
There was a feeling of "we have more in common than we do that divides us," Ridley said.
That was certainly a theme Andy Beshear drew upon during his bid for governor, during which time he avoided divisive national issues such as President Donald Trump and impeachment, which could have activated then-Gov. Matt Bevin's conservative base. Instead, Beshear emphasized "kitchen-table issues" such as public education and health care, according to the AP.
Still, Andy Beshear faces challenges going forward.
The new Democratic governor will reportedly inherit a budget shortfall possibly exceeding $1 billion as he develops a two-year spending plan he'll submit to the state legislature for review early next year.
John Ridley encouraged state leaders to "get on with business" but do so "with a positive attitude."
"For the common good of this state, we have got to come together with some compromise and some realism," he said.
