Although today marks the official beginning of summer, this week will continue with the second week of record-high temperatures.
Derrick Snyder, a meteorologist with the Paducah National Weather Service, said Hopkins County is looking at another round of very warm temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
“That is another thing about this heat that has been unusual, how early in the season it has occurred,” he said.
He said the forecast includes not only record high temperatures but record warm temperatures overnight as well.
“Now that we are getting closer to summer, usually the end of June and into July is usually when we see some of the highest temperatures of the year,” he said.
Today’s forecast has a high of 94 degrees with a low of 71. Wednesday has a high of 98 with a low of 70. There is a 20 to 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday’s forecast has a high of 91 with a low of 67. Friday’s high is 94 and has a low of around 70. The weekend will continue the heat streak with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
He said the forecast does not look like it will cool down anytime soon in the coming week.
Snyder said the main difference between the temperatures this week compared to last week are the lower humidity levels.
“That will keep the heat index values closer to 100 to 105 as opposed to 110 or higher like we saw a few days last week,” he said.
The National Weather Service out of Paducah is looking at potentially issuing a heat advisory, which is a heat index value of 105 degrees or higher.
“It will be tough for anyone having to work outside in this heat,” said Snyder.
The rain forecasted for Wednesday should help beat the heat back a little and take the edge off.
“It has also been quite dry in the area over the last few weeks, so any rain will help stave off any drought,” said Snyder.
Although we have had some hot weather already, he said the effects of heat stroke can be accumulative.
“The impacts can get more severe the more you are exposed to it,” said Snyder.
He would suggest people not let their guard down and to avoid being outdoors for long periods. If someone has to be outside, take lots of breaks in the shade, get near air conditioning, or try to work early in the morning or in the evening when the temperatures are not as hot.
