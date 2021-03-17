Warmer weather makes almost everyone smile.
But with the improved conditions comes some concern for local health care leaders who fear residents may disregard COVID-19 protocols and push case numbers back up in the coming days and weeks.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health, said the hospital is concerned about an increase in cases as restrictions are loosening in the community.
“We do have concerns that cases will increase again as we saw during the holidays if people travel for Spring Break,” she said.
Quinn said on Tuesday the hospital had four COVID-19 positive patients with no patients in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 3% of the hospital’s total patient population.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said COVID-19 cases could go back up with the weather improving and more family gatherings and events for children. Specifically, the Health Department has been witnessing more positive cases among preschool-aged and school-aged children.
“We have not been seeing school transmission, but transmission in the homes and community in this age group,” she said.
The Hopkins County School system reported 15 active COVID-19 cases within the school on Monday, two staff and 13 students. The elementary schools have five positives, the middle schools have eight and the high schools have two.
Beach said deaths and infections in long-term care facilities are continuing to trend downward.
On Monday, the health department reported 60 new COVID-19 since March 8 with 141 active cases. There have been 3,675 who have recovered and 129 COVID-19 related deaths.
According to the state COVID-19 website, Hopkins County is classified as orange with an incident rate of 19.5 per 100,000 residents. An orange classification means there are between 10 and 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Quinn said case numbers were going down for several weeks because there have not been any large gatherings since the holidays — coupled with some increased immunity and vaccinations being administered.
“We need people to continue to be vigilant, wear their mask, keep their distance and take the vaccine when they are able to do so if they do choose to engage in events and travel,” said Quinn.
In Monday’s update, Governor Andy Beshear said the state has hit a milestone of administering one million vaccines.
Quinn said there is still work that needs to be done and the public needs to stay vigilant a little longer as the state works to get more vaccines administered.
Beach said the vaccine has made a substantial difference.
Both the hospital and Health Department are vaccinating tiers 1A, 1B and 1C, with the hospital making some appointments for anyone over the age of 16.
Tier 1A includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and healthcare workers. Tier 1B includes first responders, anyone over the age of 70 and all K-12 school employees. Tier 1C is anyone over the age of 60, anyone over the age of 16 with chronic health conditions and essential workers.
The Health Department is receiving 200 Moderna vaccinations and 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccinations each week. The hospital is receiving around 1,000 Pfizer vaccinations each week.
Quinn said as of March 12, Baptist Health has administered 14,511 vaccine doses and is on track to complete another 2,000 doses this week.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the health department, visit https://www.hopkins cohealthdept.com/coronavirus- vaccination-information/. For the hospital, visit schedule yourvaccine.com or call 270-825-7330.
