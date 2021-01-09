Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Rodney Massey, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, disregarding stop signs and failure to comply with helmet laws.
Heath Baldwin, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.
Jana Bivins, 35, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
Sara Ayers, 35, of Madisonville, was served a parole violation warrant on Thursday.
Samantha Chapman, 34, of Central City, was charged Thursday with failure to appear.
Gloria Sisk, 58, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Felicia Combs, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with no registration plates, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended or revoked operator license.
Emily Tucker, 48, of Princeton, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
