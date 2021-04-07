With approval from the Madisonville City Council, the World Changers group will be in the city from June 28 to July 3 to work on homes.
The council approved $20,000 that the organization will be able to spend for minor home repairs.
“That money is set aside for their materials that they will use,” said Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue. “It looks like there’s about 85 people that have signed up for this project.”
Applications for homes to be considered during the days of work can now be picked up at Madisonville City Hall, according to Blue.
The application requires information of all living in the home, insurance information and household income must be listed. Requirements along with the application include proof of all household income, copy of deed to the property, copy of homeowner’s insurance and copy of picture identification of applicant and co-applicant.
There are some other specifications that World Changers require to be selected for work, including:
• homeowners must own or be purchasing and occupy the house that is being repaired
•the house must be safe and manageable for volunteers to work on
• repairs are generally limited to basic home improvements and painting that can be accomplished by unskilled and semi-skilled volunteers
• repairs will be made outside of the homes and homeowners must release volunteer organizations and the City of Madisonville from any and all liability associated with work performed on the house
• homeowners must have paid all city and county property taxes unless Homestead Exempt
• the home is must not be in a state of disrepair
• applicants must pass a criminal background check
The organization stresses that just because the application is completed does not guarantee that an application will be approved and the house selected.
Homeowners will be notified whether or not their house has been selected by a volunteer group, and they will also be notified if advance work is needed to permit the volunteers to perform their work.
