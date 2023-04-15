Spring is in the air and with that comes blooming flowers, hanging plants, fresh produce and so much more. A&K Greenhouses LLC, in Hanson, is hosting their second annual Spring Open House to showcase their offerings and to welcome the community to their far, April 21-23, 2023, located at 700 Daybreak Dr. in Hanson.

The open house will have annuals, perennials, ferns, herbs, hanging plants and vegetable plants, in addition to their homemade JTC goat soaps, lotions and other products.

