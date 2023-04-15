Spring is in the air and with that comes blooming flowers, hanging plants, fresh produce and so much more. A&K Greenhouses LLC, in Hanson, is hosting their second annual Spring Open House to showcase their offerings and to welcome the community to their far, April 21-23, 2023, located at 700 Daybreak Dr. in Hanson.
The open house will have annuals, perennials, ferns, herbs, hanging plants and vegetable plants, in addition to their homemade JTC goat soaps, lotions and other products.
“We wanted to host an event to showcase our plants and for the community to support local businesses and get a chance to know us,” Co-Owner of A&K Greenhouses LLC Kris-Ann Tapp said.
According to Tapp, they will have vendors on-site all weekend long providing food and drinks to purchase. Some of the local vendors who will be joining are, Jus Burgers, Chicken Salad Chick, Southern Fire and Ice and Cupcake Ladies, Special 1 Design, JTC Farms Goats Milk Soap, A&K Hatchery, to name a few.
“We have multiple giveaways and specials this month, you need to like and follow us on Facebook, that’s where we have all the up-to-date info.”
Tapp says last year’s open house boasted more than 200 people and they are hoping for an even larger turnout this year since it will take place all weekend as opposed to one day, and they will have the on-site food vendors joining them, also new this year.
For more information about the weekend event, visit A&K Greenhouses on Facebook or reach out to the owners directly, Ana — 708-417-0201 or Kris-Ann -270-339-3683.
