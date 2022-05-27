The city of Madisonville is reminding all customers that the Madisonville Public Works Department will be closed on Monday in honor of Memorial Day, meaning that all garbage and recycling routes will be collected on a one day delay.
This means that the normal Monday routes will be collected n Tuesday, Tuesday on Wednesday, Wednesday on Thursday, Thursday on Friday and Friday on Saturday.
The city will resume its normal pick-up schedule the following week.
If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please call the Public Works Department at 270-824-2117.
