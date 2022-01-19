Tuesday night, Police Chief Steve Bryan addressed members of the Madisonville City Council about the need for a new impound building for seized vehicles.
Although this is not a budgeted item, the previous location, on South Main, where the cars were kept was sold since the police department had the opportunity to make a profit. The plan would be to take a portion of the profits and construct a new 60x80 metal building to provide the same amount of space.
Currently all seized vehicles are being secured temporarily at the training center. With a new building the plan is to house the vehicles there and use the training center space for training officers.
“The sooner we can get the building up, the sooner we can get the vehicles out and sooner we can use the space for tactical training,” Bryan stated.
Council agreed and the police department will start accepting bids for construction of a new metal impound building for all seized vehicles.
