Just when it looked like some normalcy was returning to our lives, COVID-19 and the Delta variant has thrown a wrench into things, it seems.
With positive cases on the climb locally, in the commonwealth and the nation, local health care officials are continuing to implore residents to help protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Madisonville, said while COVID-19 variants and events can spread the virus, the main cause for the increase in numbers is attributed to a lack of vaccinations. Those who are not vaccinated and not wearing masks or practicing social distancing are increasing the numbers.
“If we could get more people vaccinated, it would reduce the spread in our community,” she said.
While everyone has enjoyed being able to attend functions, traveling and having children back in school, COVID-19 is still around, she said.
“We need to reach herd immunity to protect our community and to continue to enjoy these things,” said Quinn.
Since July 12 the local Health Department has reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 216. There have been 4,402 residents who have recovered from COVID-19 and 152 residents who have died.
According to the team Kentucky website, Hopkins County is still listed as red with an incidence rate of 30.1. A red classification means there have been 25 or more COVID-19 cases in a county per 100,000 residence. As of Monday, Hopkins County was one of eight counties in Kentucky to be considered red.
Quinn said the hospital had seven COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, with one in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients make up 5.5% of the hospital’s total patient population.
She said those who cannot, or chose to not be vaccinated need to continue to wear their mask when they are around other people.
“Until these occur, we will continue to see community spread and variants driving our numbers higher,” said Quinn.
She said patients are younger now than they were at the beginning of the pandemic and are still very sick with COVID-19 — with many of them not having health concerns before COVID-19. The hospital is also seeing patients end up having long-term health complications after they are released because of COVID-19.
While some vaccinated people have tested positive for COVID-19, they are asymptomatic or do not require hospitalization, she said.
“The vaccine offers the best protection against this virus, just like vaccines have done for many illnesses in our history,” said Quinn.
The hospital will continue to monitor the cases in the county, but if Hopkins County remains a red county and continues to have concerns with mask compliance, then they will re-evaluate the hospital’s visitation policy.
“We may have to restrict visitation once again for the safety of those that are in our care and for our team members,” said Quinn.
Across the United States, hospitals are considering making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all their employees. Quinn said many of Baptist Health’s team members have already taken the vaccine.
“Baptist Health will further evaluate whether to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, with appropriately recognized exceptions, when the FDA emergency use authorization becomes permanent FDA approval just as we do the flu vaccine,” she said.
Right now, Baptist Health is focusing its efforts on educating employees and the public on the benefits of the vaccine.
If anyone has any concerns or questions about vaccination, Baptist Health Madisonville encourages you to talk with a medical professional or pharmacist to receive information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.