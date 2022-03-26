With the support from family, friends, coaches and teammates, Chris Price Jr. inked with Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) football on March 24, from the library of North Hopkins High School.
“Guys, it’s a great opportunity. You guys know how much pride I take in having the chance to play at the next level. This is extra special coming from me when it’s your own son,” North Hopkins High School head football coach, and father, Chris Price said.” This is a guy who’s had all A’s most of his high school career, I think he’s had maybe two B’s. So he’s doing the work in the classroom as well as on the field.”
“You guys know he doesn’t say a lot, but when he does speak, he speaks with intent. This is a guy who played both sides of the field for us, he played offense, he played defense, had over 100 tackles last year. Uh, just a guy that’s all over the field, and more importantly, man, and as your dad, I can’t say enough on how much I’m proud of you, because I know the little things that you’ve done and the workouts you’ve had,” Price said.
Mother Erica Price shared,
“I am just so proud. I knew and I felt confident that he was ready to be out in the world. And to let him go has been really hard. But I know he is mature, he is responsible, he is dependable. I know you’ll do great things on and off the field.”
Former head coach, Jay Burgett said,
“When it comes to Price, CP, Little P, Little C, whatever it’s been along the way, to what he is now... there are individuals that impact your life in different ways. And this family has impacted me in a positive way. To watch him grow, from the size of my son, to the man he is now its impactful. I’m proud of what you did on the field. You see a powerful man right in front of y’all. I wish you luck. You got a great support system out here. My time with maroon football will always be a special place in my heart, just like you.”
Chris Price Jr. kept his speech short and sweet thanking God, his family, his teammates, coaches, and friends.
“Not very many people get this chance and I am thankful. I want to thank my siblings for teaching me patience, I want to thank my teammates, obviously, they count on me and they push be to show up everyday. I just want to thank God, my church, my family, my teammates, and my friends,” Chris Price Jr. said.
North Hopkins High School Maroons Football is excited and proud for Price and his upcoming future at EKU. EKU is a NCAA D1-AA university in the Ohio Valley Conference.
