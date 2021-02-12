Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Jeremy Downs, 37, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with trafficking in synthetic drugs, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Blake Ramsey, 28, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Wednesday with fugitive from another state.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.