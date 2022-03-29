Madisonville’s Women of Worth are hosting a Spring Break field day for all the kids in the county on Saturday, April 8.
Evelyn Craig, a WOW member, said they wanted to have a field day to do something for the kids during their Spring Break.
“We always like to give back to the community and our children,” she said.
The field day will start at 2 p.m. in Dr. Festus Claybon Park. Kids will be able to participate in tug of war, water balloons, musical chairs, racing competitions, and face painting.
Craig said they will have food for the kids like hot dogs and sides. They just want kids to show up and have a good time.
The kids will be supervised from the time they show up to when they leave with their parents, she said.
The event is sponsored entirely by Women of Worth for the kids of the community.
For more information on the field day, call WOW President Towanna Bell at 270-619-3205.
