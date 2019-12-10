Back in Time

Submitted photo
This 1962-63 class photo of Kathleen Angel's eighth grade students from Seminary School was recently submitted to The Messenger by Don Clayton. Those pictured include, front row, left to right, Barbara Latham, Gloria Sisk, Sherry Hall, Linda Miller, Wibby Anderson, Laura Vannoy, Dawn Jolly, Karen Hunter, Sally Knight, Libby Stewart and Mrs. Angel. Second row, left to right, are Teena Maddox, Margaret McLeod, Claudia Leasure, Donna Hammers, Linda Winstead, Valerie Pennington, Barbara Pride, Jenne Mabrey, Ruth Utley and Kathy Hisgen. Back row, left to right, are Don Clayton, Carlos Winstead, Steve Wilgus, Carroll Wiles, Bill McCalister, Tommy Russell, Bentley Floyd, Dannie Sneed and Melvin Alexander. The photo was taken on the southside of the former courthouse facing Court Street, according to Clayton.
