Higher pay possible for county snow removal

Ken Todd is not a meteorologist. But he fears Hopkins County is in for a bad winter -- and he wants county snow plow drivers to be ready.
Todd, the new county public works director, asked a Fiscal Court committee Tuesday for permission to use seasonal employees who mow lawns during spring and summer to drive plows this winter. He wants to encourage them out in the cold with a raise to $15 per hour.
see snow/page a5
"The pay for a seasonal person is $12 an hour," Todd said. "It's really going to be hard to get somebody that has enough experience and skill level to operate a plow truck, even the little trucks, at $12 an hour."
But one complication is that Hopkins County rules define a "seasonal" worker as someone who works six months a year. Working longer might require deducting retirement benefits from their pay. Todd said he would address that by offering plowing jobs to retirees first.
Todd said later that full-time county employees would still be paid at their current level during snow removal.
Magistrate Ronnie Noel said Kentucky has its own contract for plowing state roads.
"They hire bus drivers... because they're not driving buses during the snow."
Those drivers, according to Noel, receive a short training period of one to two days.
Todd also proposed changing the shifts for snow plow drivers. Instead of working 16-hour days during winter storms, they would be divided into two 12-hour shifts.
"That should help us on the safety side," Todd said. "It means your guys aren't as worn out." He added the two-shift approach would keep plows on county roads around the clock, instead of restarting the next morning.
The Fiscal Court's budget, audits and personnel committees took no action on Todd's request until the benefit issue is settled.
In other business Tuesday at Hopkins County Fiscal Court:
• Magistrates approved the addition of Jestro Ford Road, east of White Plains, to the county road system.
• Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported 81.82% of all property taxes was collected during October.
• Warrior Coal announced it will pay the county $787,933 in property taxes for 2019.
• Solid Waste Coordinator Greg Camplin displayed a new "simplified" pamphlet explaining the load limits and rules for waste disposal. The pamphlets will be available soon at all county convenience centers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.