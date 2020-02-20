Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Wednesday:
• Christopher A. Alfred, 26, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/firearm.
• Charles A. Cowan, 39, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Vance M. Flener, 21, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault.
• Anthony M. Knight, 40, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property/firearm.
• Zakry L. Norris, 32, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Edward L. Payton, 52, of Manitou was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Dudley Sparks Jr., 65, of Wheatcroft was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication.
• Charlene A. Whitsell, 37, of Dawson Springs was charged Tuesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Jason S. Woods, 45, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report Wednesday:
• Shelia D. Boss-Stanley, 46, of Manitou was charged Tuesday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.