Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
Ronald Cooper, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with shoplifting and possession of synthetic drugs
Richard Dale Vannoy, 50, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with disregarding stop sign, operating with suspended license, operating vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.
Rebecca Holmes, 42, of Clay, was charged Friday with first degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vicki Madden, 56, of Madisonville, was served Friday three out of county warrants.
Frank Maerz, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
Charlie Sasser, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Richard Armstrong, 36, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with contempt of court.
Lori Sherman, 56, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first degree criminal possession of a forgery instrument, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Raye Ann Geary, 59, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Candace Conrad, 54, of Nortonville, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
Charlene Whitsell, 37, of Dawson Springs, was served Sunday an out of county warrant.
Sabrina Alexandria Shanks, 23, of Dunmor, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
Timothy Norse, 44, of Nebo, was charged Friday with fourth-degree domestic violence.
Tristan D. Steele, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with violation of a KY EPO/DVO
Austin Cates, 25, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating with a suspended license.
Charles Hatcher, 43, Madisonville, was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear.
Jordan Carroll, 27, of Nortonville, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Crafton Jones, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
Katelyn Carr, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.