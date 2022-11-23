The downtown streets of Madisonville are going to resemble that of a Hallmark movie over the next few days in preparation of the holiday season and the kick-off on December 2 with the Mistletoe Art Stroll.
This is the second annual stroll, and the experience is like no other. Art, shopping, food and fun will be taking place throughout the evening for all ages.
Local artisans and downtown businesses will open their doors and stay open late to encourage holiday shoppers to check items off their Christmas lists. Designated as “stroll shops” local businesses will be hosting creative vendors in their stores in addition to their space. You can expect to find over 30 artisans featuring one-of-a-kind art, locally poured candles, handcrafted jewelry, pottery, leather goods, paintings, custom home décor and much more. Many stores and restaurants will be having event specials and sales throughout the evening.
“We’re exited to usher in the holiday season with a weekend of holiday magic in Madisonville,” Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications at Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission said. “The Mistletoe Art Stroll will be a great event to bring visitors and locals into our community to support small businesses and artisans.”
This family-friendly event will also feature the lighting of the iconic Christmas tree at 5:30p.m. In front of the Courthouse steps. Live music in the way of the local brass ensemble and Christmas carolers will add to the holiday magic. New this year will be a free horse-drawn carriage ride with a route taking place downtown. There will also be free balloon twisting, an elf on stilts, free popcorn, an ornament decorating station and much more.
Businesses who are participating, as well as artisans who will be setting up shop will be listed on visitmadisonvilleky.com. This is a rain or shine event as most vendors and artisans will be located indoors. For more information please call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270-821-4171.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.