At a time in Kentucky history when women were not allowed to vote, one young woman was elected to a public office in Hopkins County, even though she could not vote for herself.
According to an article from a Feb. 14, 1896, issue of The Hustler, Sallie R. Brown has the distinction of being the first woman who was ever a candidate or got a nomination for anything in Hopkins County. Brown had the honor of holding the office for which she was a candidate, as she had no opposition from anybody or any party.
Brown was a native of Hopkins County and received her early education in the public schools of the county, finishing her course of learning at the South Kentucky College of Hopkinsville. Her faithful and valuable service in the school room and her modern methods as an educator won for her election to the office of superintendent in the fall of 1897, and her record as superintendent was one of efficiency, industry and fidelity.
Brown was a lady of strong individuality with her soul vested in the duty of her position, administering her official obligations in an intelligent manner, making such changes as seem expedient and practical. She was respected by all people for her many virtues as a woman, loved by the children for her considerate kindness and held in grateful regard by the teachers for her gentile assistance and earnest cooperation. Her administration of the office was one of scholarly dignity which reflected credit upon Hopkins County and forwarded the educational interests of the whole community.
It is true that Brown never voted, yet that was the fault of the laws and no fault of the woman. She was reelected in the next election. She served on a state committee with other educators throughout the state. One of those was Cora Wilson Stewart, the founder of the “Moonlight” schools in the Morehead area.
