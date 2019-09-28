Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Ronald Banks, 57, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure of a non-owner to maintain required insurance.
• Damon Berry, 45, of Fairplay, Colorado was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of theft by unlawful taking/auto, two counts of fourth-degree assault, two counts of theft -- receipt of a stolen debit/credit card and two counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Christopher Boyd, 34, of Earlington was charged Thursday with non-payment of court costs or fines in McLean County.
• Marvin Carty, 46, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Robert Irvin, 44, of Rantoul, Illinois, was charged Friday with first-degree bail jumping in Hopkins County, failure to appear in Hopkins County, first-degree burglary/conspiracy and theft by unlawful taking from a building in Lyon County.
• Jerry Oakley Jr., 48, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
