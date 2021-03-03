Pappy’s Convenience Store — located at 2015 Grapevine Road — has been annexed into the Madisonville city limits following a unanimous vote at Monday night’s city council meeting.
Prior to the meeting, the city’s Annexation and Zoning Committee had their final discussion of the annexation of the business.
Ward 5 Councilman Frank Stevenson, said the concept of having a single property annexed was strange but said his mind was changed after he considered the benefits of bringing the business into the city’s limits, benefits that included the payroll tax and restaurant tax.
“Presumably, they’re looking to do this to sell alcohol beverages and when and if that comes to pass, it would be additional revenue to law enforcement,” Stevenson said at the committee meeting.
In regard to the restaurant tax, Stevenson said it would be a tax that would benefit the city at large.
“There were 10 distinct property owners that were objecting to the annexation based upon their perception that the motivation is solely for alcoholic beverages,” said Stevenson. “They were concerned about the activities that are already problematic for them across the road in Grapevine Lake Park in the evening and into the night when people park there, and availability of alcohol is not a good prospect for them based on their experience.”
Stevenson added that this problem would probably exist with or without the annexation.
“It seems to be going on anyway, and it is a problem in its own right,” he said. “We need to address it more straightforwardly. I think there are some longer term concerns as we develop Grapevine Lake Park.”
Ward 3 Councilman Adam Townsend said he also viewed taking the business under the city limit as an advantage for the city.
“They have been working on this for a while,” said Ward 6 Councilman Chad Menser. “They want to do business in Madisonville.”
Madisonville City Attorney Joe Evans said the business contacted the city first.
“They have always been wanting to move forward,” Evans said. “I think, in my opinion, it is advantageous to the city. There is nothing improper or illegal with zoning one piece of property.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said it is an investment into the Grapevine Lake Park area.
“With that property being in the city, then we have access to be able to make sure they are following our ordinances and staying in code and being an asset to the community for the investment we are putting into the park area,” he said. “I do anticipate that it will bring a lot more traffic to that corner.”
Owners of Pappy’s said Tuesday that decisions on applying or an alcohol license had not yet been decided.
