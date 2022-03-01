Every year, Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, which is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. Lent is a 40-day season, in the Catholic faith, not counting Sundays, marked by repentance, fasting, reflection and ultimately celebration.
This 40-day period represents Christ’s time of temptation in the wilderness, where he fasted and where the devil tempted him. Lent asks believers to set aside this time each year for similar fasting, marking an intentional season of focus on Christ’s life, sacrifice and resurrection.
Often called the Day of Ashes, Ash Wednesday starts Lent by focusing on prayer usually through personal and communal confession which happens during the special Ash Wednesday service in church.
Father Carl McCarthy, from Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville, shares that the Lenten season just starts, there is no preparation.
“We come to church and we celebrate a service with ashes,” McCarthy said. “We will have mass at noon and again at six p.m. As a part of the service we actually sign ourselves with the cross on the crown of our head. The symbolism here, is that we are willing, just as Jesus carried the cross, we are willing to carry our cross with him.”
He explained that ashes are a sign of mortality, so individuals give themselves over to Christ. The ashes show that they are willing to die with Christ, and they believe on the other side of that, with death there is resurrection.
The ashes comes from the palms. Last year’s palm branches are burned and they are used for the next year. These ashes are used to do the signing of the cross which marks the beginning of lent.
“What rises from ashes is new life. Even the word lent, means springtime. Springtime of faith, we often see lent as a time of sorrow, but it is meant to be a joyful time of encountering the lord in our spiritual lives, so we can rise and enjoy springtime. It is really a time to bolster our faith and our beliefs,” McCarthy shares.
Over the past two years there has been a separation due the COVID, and most recently with the December tornadoes. McCarthy thinks that this Lenten season could be a real time of renewal for the people in our community, and a time for us to return to the Lord with your whole heart.
