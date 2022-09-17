With nearly 60 years under their belt, officials with the First Christian Church Preschool say that makes them the oldest in Hopkins County, and the program continues to serve the community in more ways than one.
Director Candy Bone shared that the preschool originated as a traditional two-hour program and has continued to evolve and offer more and more as the years progressed.
“When I started it was still a traditional program, nearly 17 years ago,” Bone said. “However, the needs of the community changed, so I extended the hours to an all day program to meet the needs.”
In today’s world, it takes two parents who need to work just in order to afford everyday life. Bone shared how local parents were having a hard time finding child care and they were coming to First Christian asking for extended hours or something more for their children.
“It was beginning to be harder and harder and parents kept asking if needs could be met. Instead of offering a separate morning class and an afternoon class, we decided to merge it into one class that would offer an all day option, and so here we are.”
With nearly 75 children and 13 teachers on board, there are still options of course. Part time is still available in addition to full time, and Bone stated that traditional preschool is, and will always be, an option.
According to Bone, what makes the student staff ratio so low, is that the church considers this their ministry. This is one of their ministries in Hopkins County and they support the preschool, and have given free reign of the entire lower level of the church.
“Everyone is on the same team and everyone helps out. We are so happy and most excited for the music program. We have always had it, but this year we stepped it up. In the last six years, minus COVID years, the research that shows how music develops learning, and how children learn. This is another great learning component that we offer here.”
Bone says she has learned that music is the only thing that activates all parts of the brain at the same time.
“If you think about it, and you can hear a song, you can place yourself at a certain time. Think back on a song and a place and it can trigger so many emotions and memories, we are so proud to have the music program.”
The school uses every inch of the space and they try to give the kids every experience that they can. Bone shares that they want to encourage and promote learning and they teach to the developmental age not chronological age. To let a child be successful, it encourages learning, you must focus on successes and build upon that, and to encourage the children to try again and keep going.
Starting with children as young as six months and all the way through kindergarten, which is also another new program this year, The First Christian Church Preschool is always full and always has a long wait list, according to Bone.
“We take pride in what we offer here. I felt the true need of the community was to offer more, and to offer kindergarten. We didn’t advertise, it just filled up. If I can’t offer the community what parents need, and offer a caring loving environment, then how I can expect the rest of the world to treat children? This is how I do this. I want my parents to have the same comfort that I expect the world to treat my kids and grand kids.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.