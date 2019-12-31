Every year The Messenger reviews what it considers the top news stories of the year. Here are some items that made headlines and memories in 2019:
• Cotton and Crick
New Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton made several personnel changes in January, including the firing of Community Development Director Summer Crick in late January. Her position has not been filled. Crick was named The Messenger's Citizen of the Year two weeks later, and found a new job in August at Kentucky Wesleyan University.
• Sunday sales showdown
Madisonville City Councilman Adam Townsend proposed looser alcohol sales on Sundays, such as sales in liquor stores and convenience stores from noon to midnight. The council deadlocked 3-3 on the issue in June. Mayor Cotton opted against voting on the proposal.
• City's state prize
The Kentucky League of Cities presented its City Government of the Year award to Madisonville. Mayor Cotton
see stories/page a4
invited all city employees and the general community to attend a "special surprise celebration" in October at Ballard Convention Center.
• Beshear beats Bevin
Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin visited Nortonville in June. Then Attorney General Andy Beshear stopped at the family homestead of Dawson Springs in his campaign to unseat Bevin. Beshear won, but Hopkins County supported the incumbent. Bevin responded with hundreds of controversial last-minute pardons.
• New Hanson school
Dr. Terry and Jamie Brown of Hanson donated nearly 12.5 acres of their land in December for a new Hanson Elementary School. The gift is appraised at nearly one million dollars. Construction on the proposed school could begin in 2020 and take two years to complete.
• A less public library
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library cut 16 hours from its weekly schedule in August, after the Madisonville City Council cut its funding by $30,000. One part-time employee was dropped as well.
• Baptist's special park
The "Rog" Badgett All-Inclusive Pediatric Play Park opened near the Baptist Health Wellness Park. It's designed especially for children with special needs. The city of Madisonville made improvements to Festus Claybon Park.
• Grants to honor Gant
The Community Improvement Foundation and NAACP announced a scholarship endowment in October, named after longtime Hopkins County educator Charles Gant. Gant died in March at age 59.
• Sugg Street slaying
Madisonville's only murder case of 2019 was the shooting of Ashley Egan at a mobile home on Sugg Street in February. Three suspects were arrested, with one fleeing as far as eastern Florida. They're scheduled for court mediation in January.
• Spivey on trial
A Hopkins County jury found Jaleen Spivey guilty of reckless homicide in April for the February 2017 death of Alex Phebus. Spivey had been charged with murdering Phebus, who was found with stab wounds on West Arch Street. Spivey now is serving a five-year sentence.
• Father and son face kidnapping charges
Danny and Dustin Massey of White Plains were charged in July with kidnapping two people on a rural road, then holding them for hours in what the suspects allegedly called a "torture chamber" garage. They're scheduled for court mediation in February.
• Opening on the court
Circuit Court Judge James Brantley announced he would retire at the end of 2019, sparking a rush of rumors about who might apply with the state to take his place. Two retired judges will fill in for Brantley, starting Thursday.
• Hepatitis A concern
The Hopkins County Health Department confirmed an outbreak of Hepatitis A, which lasted from April to December. More than 65 cases led to unsubstantiated rumors about restaurant safety. The Kentucky state epidemiologist revealed in September that one person locally died from the illness.
• Safe syringes
The Hopkins County Health Department began working in April on a safe syringe exchange program for people with drug addictions. The program was fully functioning by early June.
• Lights out at Lamplight
The Lamplight Cafe on South Main Street closed its doors in late April, in part because it was more than a year behind on restaurant tax payments to the city. The location is now Swaggy P's Kitchen and Coffee Bar, with new ownership.
• Ferrell's fries again
The downtown hamburger haven reopened in mid-June, after a fire shut it down for nine months. A short walk down Main Street, Terry Green reopened the old Bart's Fine Foods in December as a high-end steakhouse.
• Breaking Bread breakthrough
Tyson Foods announced during the last two weeks of the year that it would provide a $35,000 grant to Breaking Bread Ministries, and also donate 35,000 pounds of meat.
• Water, water nowhere
Madisonville and much of Hopkins County spent two days under a boil water advisory in late October, after a major pipe near Interstate 69 broke in the middle of the night. Many people woke up to little or no water.
• Dam in disrepair?
The Loch Mary Reservoir Dam received statewide attention, after the Kentucky Center for Investigative Journalism found Earlington lacked a disaster plan for it. Mayor Phil Hunt insists the dam is not in danger of collapse.
• Road repair race
State crews hurriedly paved ripped-up streets in downtown Madisonville on a weekend in September, to finish in time for the 9/11 Heroes Run. There apparently was miscommunication between race organizers and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
• Mahr Park moves ahead
A new outdoor education center opened in late October near the entrance to Mahr Park. It will become the new home of the Hopkins County Farmers Market in 2020, while an event center and playground will be built elsewhere in the park.
• Maroons reach Rupp
The Madisonville North Hopkins boys' basketball team reached the Kentucky high school "Sweet 16" in March for the first time since 2003. Then they won a game at Rupp Arena over Lincoln County. Junior Kenny White even made the "SportsCenter Top 10" one night on ESPN.
• Friday night WAR
The Madisonville Friday Night Live series had to change acts quickly for its August concert. WAR and Sister Sledge filled the gap after The Gap Band Experience canceled. But the series wound up over budget for 2019 and one show will be dropped in 2020.
• Semi-state fever
The Madisonville North Hopkins football team reached the Kentucky high school semifinals for the first time since 1971. Running back Jeriah Hightower led the commonwealth in rushing with a school-record 3,001 yards, then won several post-season awards.
• Hype over hemp
A record number of Hopkins County residents and businesses applied to work with hemp in some form. Senator Rand Paul held a roundtable discussion north of Madisonville in October on how the federal government can help promote production.
• Standards of success
For the first time in more than 30 years, Hopkins County had an entry in the Kentucky Derby. By My Standards, owned by Chester Thomas, won the Louisiana Derby. But finished 11th out of 18 horses in Louisville. Thomas had another horse make nation headlines in 2019 as Mr. Money won several big races and before eventually competing in the Breeder's Cup in California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.