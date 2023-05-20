On Tuesday, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville Foundation and the Madisonville Rotary Club celebrated former NICU babies during the unveiling of the Rotary Wall of Hope.
The wall showcases 12 canvas prints of former NICU babies when they were in the NICU and where they are today. They are on display in the hospital’s Labor and Delivery waiting area.
Austin Elliot, the director of philanthropy for the hospital, said the project is a partnership between the foundation and the Rotary Club.
“The expansion is to instill hope, comfort, and healing to NICU families,” he said.
Parents who have a baby in the NICU, either due to premature birth or some other condition, go through a wide range of emotions, he said. Parents often feel helpless, hopeless, and sometimes undergo a prolonged period of uncertainty while their baby is in the NICU.
“The addition of the Rotary Wall of Hope supports our mission as a faith-based hospital and serves as an inspiration of hope that even the tiniest of our patients can grow and thrive,” said Elliot. “We are grateful for the continued support of the Rotary Club.”
The photos on the wall will be changed annually to feature new success stories.
Over 50 people attended the event, including the NICU graduates, their families, and Rotarians.
To learn more about the philanthropic efforts of the Baptist Health Deaconess Foundation, contact Austin Elliot at 270-825-5783 or email austin.elliot@bhsi.com.
