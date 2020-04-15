Madisonville Community College is proud to announce its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development Excellence Awards.
This year’s honorees are Casie Richardson, registrar, and Matt Luckett, applied technology division chair and associate professor. NISOD’s Excellence Awards recognize community college professionals each year who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues.
In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas at Austin national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring NISOD Excellence Award recipients.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley shared this about the recipients, “Matt and Casie represent the best of our faculty and staff. They are passionate about student success, serve their peers in leadership roles, and can always be counted on to put our students first.”
Luckett has been a faculty member in the Advanced Integrated Technology program for 10 years. Prior to his appointment at MCC, he held positions in manufacturing in multiple industries including electronics, plastics, and aircraft engines. He performed duties in mechanical and electrical maintenance for the first eleven years of his manufacturing career with the last eight years working as an automation engineer.
Luckett earned his Master of Science in engineering technology management from Western Kentucky University.
Richardson has been at MCC since 2011. A veteran of the United States Air Force, she started her educational career as a nontraditional student. Richardson received the Associate in Arts from Madisonville Community College before completing both the Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees at Murray State University. She worked at MCC as an Adult Education Specialist before accepting position as registrar.
“Recognizing those individuals who have contributed to student success and their colleges’ mission is something we look forward to doing each year,” said Dr. Edward J. Leach, NISOD’s Executive Director. “The extraordinary work of these men and women includes not only what they do for their students and colleagues, but what they do for the communities in which they live and work. We’re honored to be able to play a part in celebrating their achievements.”
About NISOD
The National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges. NISOD provides budget-friendly, high-quality, and faculty-focused programs and resources for community and technical colleges that want to make the most of their professional development dollars.
For over 40 years, NISOD has aligned a wide array of benefits with the needs of our members, which explains why the American Association of Community Colleges named NISOD, “The country’s leading provider of professional development for community college faculty, staff and administrators.”
For more information about NISOD, visit www.nisod.org.
