Madisonville Utilities will not terminate service to any current residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to information on the city’s webpage.
During the State of Emergency, Madisonville Utilities will waive any late fees that residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition, the City said it is following CDC recommendations in trying to reduce exposure and lessen contact. Their ultimate goal is to keep employees and the community healthy and safe.
The following changes will take place immediately:
• Recycle will suspend public drop-off’s in the recycling center
• The Recycle route will be suspended at this time.
• All bulk & limb pickup will be suspended at this time.
• All other trash routes WILL run as usual. We will continue providing our scheduled trash pick-up per normal.
These services will resume once the city feels it is safe to do so. If you have any further questions or concerns, please contact the Public Works Department at (270) 824-2117.
Kentucky Utilities will also suspend disconnections and late payment fees as the state grapples with the novel coronavirus. The utilities, until May 1, will suspend disconnects for residential customers who may have difficulty paying their bill and waive new late fees incurred during this time.
