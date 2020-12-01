Madisonville City officials have been pleased with the turnout of nearly 6,000 vehicles of people for the Deck the Park Christmas event that took the place of the annual Christmas Parade due to COVID-19.
The event that kicked off on Thanksgiving night, is at the City Park and features Liquid Fireworks, from Waltzing Water, Inc. The free event includes oversized Christmas decorations and a tunnel of Christmas lights.
“We are more than pleased with what we have seen come through,” said Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton. “It has really been an exciting opportunity for the community.”
Cotton said there were several people from out of town and out of state traveling into Madisonville for the scenery.
“People are thankful to have an opportunity to bring their kids out to do something,” said Cotton. “We have definitely had some good feedback.
“We have been out there working every night so far,” said Cotton. “We have been working out some of the kinks, and it would not have been possible without the hard work of the team at the city. Each city department has had a part in this.”
Sara Lutz, the city’s public relations director, said some changes include the location of food vendors that will be available on weekends in the park.
“We switched placements around,” said Lutz. “We had one in a location that wasn’t easy to get to.”
Lutz and Cotton added there is the possibility to add more to the park as the holiday season continues, including a space for Santa Claus.
“We are still getting confirmation on partnering with the Hanson Lions Club,” said Cotton. “We were looking to utilize that and put him up at the end of the park where everybody is exiting.”
Deck the Park will continue until Jan. 1 from 5 to 10 p.m. each day.
Lutz said traffic at the park will enter from Park Avenue and exit onto McCoy Avenue.
This event is also a partnership with the Kiwanis Club’s Parade of Lights event that is set for Dec. 5-19 and will feature homes and businesses in the area that want to decorate for Christmas and allow citizens to vote on their favorite in three different categories — residential, business or organization.
An interactive map will be available.
