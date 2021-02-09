A missing Dawson Springs man was found dead Sunday morning.
Michael “Andrew” Dowd, 29, was identified after a driver pulled over to rest on the southbound lanes on I-69 near the 103 mile marker and saw a body located off the road, according to Kentucky State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Rob Austin.
Austin said the KSP was contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office around 1 a.m. and that troopers confirmed the deceased male was Dowd.
Dowd was last seen on Thursday around 1 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville, which Austin said was within miles of where Dowd’s body was found.
“Wells Road runs parallel to I-69,” said Austin. “It would’ve been within miles of where he was last seen.”
Austin said an autopsy was performed on Monday but could not comment on the results in regards to cause of death.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Major Charlie Young said the KSP is handling the investigation that is ongoing.
