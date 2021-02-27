Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Nicole Mitchell, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Terry Wells, 44, of Nortonville, was charged Thursday with speeding and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Logan Brown, 29, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Eric Harris, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
Lisa Arison, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Thursday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to illuminate headlamps.
