Standing in line to have your teeth worked on is not something you see very often, unless, of course, you are familiar with the Baldwin Dental Group of Madisonville.
For the sixth year in a row, a line stretched through the parking lot of the practice Saturday morning as patients waited for their turn to receive free dental health care.
Hosting the "Dentistry from the Heart" event, the group saw 86 patients throughout the day.
"We see patients from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and this is our way of giving back to the community that has been so good to us," said office manager Heather Ray. "We all give our time today."
Drs. Ben and Stuart Baldwin cleaned, filled and extracted teeth from start to finish.
"It's just one of those things where there is a certain part of the population that falls between the cracks that really need help with their dental health," said Dr. Ben Baldwin. "We did a lot of fillings, a lot of extractions and a lot of dental cleanings. It was a really good day."
Every chair inside an examining room, the waiting area and outside were at full capacity.
"Our community has been awfully good to us," said Baldwin. "It's really good for our office because all of the staff and volunteers are able to give back."
With a full day's work, Baldwin said his team was tired when they finished.
"There are so many people that need basic dental work," he said. "Your dental health affects not only your teeth, but it is being linked to heart disease, stroke, respiratory disease, Alzheimer's, cancer and you name it, they're starting to link more diseases to dental care."
The event was offered at no charge to anyone 18 or older.
"This gives some people that can't fit dental care into their budget a way to get some necessary help," Baldwin said.
During the event, there were 10 volunteers from around the community that helped by welcoming people outside, serving food and taking out the trash.
"They took care of the patients that were in line and helped them get into the office," said Ray. "Everyone worked together to make sure that everything went very smoothly. We were thrilled with the number of people that we were able to help. We look forward to anytime that we can do something to give back to our community."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.