If you blinked at last night’s Hopkins County Board of Education meeting, you might have missed the approval of the district’s newest building project in a brief gathering.
Behind Browning Springs Middle School sits the old fieldhouse and bus training center. Built in the late 1930s or early 1940s; they have garnered some understandable wear and tear through the years.
“We want to try to push this project along as quickly as possible,” said Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline after the meeting.
The building project will cost close to $500,000, which will come out of the district’s general fund, said Cline.
“We want this project to happen as soon as it can,” he said. “But it’s a slow process. You have to have the board approve something, then the (Kentucky) Department (of Education) approves it before you can go to the next step.”
The plan will now go to the state for approval. Up next for the district will be to advertise for a contractor, which will need both board and state approval.
“It’s a two-step process with every one step you take, so to speak,” said Cline. “But it does give you lots of checks and balances through the state to protect school districts.”
The board also heard from two directors within the district, April Devine, the director of pupil personnel, and Ann Elkins, director of human resources, talked about their portion of the district’s strategic plans, which included both student and staff attendance.
“The goal for the strategic plan is to increase student attendance from 94.9% to 94.92% by 2020,” said Devine.
Each month the district publishes a community newsletter with featured articles discussing the importance of strong attendance, and Devine believes it has had a positive impact on attendance.
“We’ve also started a new initiative with attendance intervention meetings,” she said. “We started inviting parents to those in December when final notices started to come about due to unexcused events.”
Since starting the initiatives, 20 parents have come to intervention meetings, while others have been reached by phone.
“We feel like that’s been very positive,” Devine said.
Elkins discussed staff attendance and how they currently have 100 staff members with perfect attendance. As a whole, staff members have a 94.56% attendance rate. Elkins believes the staff members can get to 94.58% by the end of the school year.
“Our principals are taking an active role in promoting staff attendance,” she said. “They are doing special things monthly for their staff that has perfect attendance, just to say thank you.”
Board chairperson Susanne Wolford said whether you’re a student or a teacher, having someone applaud you for having a good attendance record is meaningful.
“As we know, kids learn better when they are in class, and they learn better when their teachers are there also,” she said.
In other business, the board approved:
• an emergency declaration for the repair of Hopkins County Central High School gym roof. Cline said an architect and engineer are generating a plan before repairs can move forward. Due to heavy raining this month, a game was postponed due to the leaks.
• an agreement between Madisonville North Hopkins High School and the Ballard Center for ACT testing, which will take place Tuesday, March 10.
• a resolution authorizing litigation against Juul and other manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products. The case will be handled by Hendy, Johnson, Vaughn, Emery, PSC, of Louisville and Rhoads and Rhoads, PSC, of Owensboro, the case is a public nuisance lawsuit and will be fought in San Fransisco where Juul is based.
