Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the county, the Hopkins County Family YMCA has moved the Cookin’ for Kids fundraiser to Oct. 16.
YMCA CEO Chad Hart said as a community health organization, they felt it was better to wait.
“The need for raising funds to make sure children have proper programming, that need hasn’t decreased, we just have to be a little more diligent in our efforts and find new ways to make sure we still continue the programs that need to be continued,” he said.
The event will be moving from the Ballard Convention Center to the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center at Mahr Park Arboretum, he said. They did have some trouble nailing down a new day because they had to accommodate different schedules.
“The problem with postponing is we have to make sure the chefs are still available,” said Hart.
Along with the date and location change, he said they are also suggesting people wear masks, and they will be putting up tents to spread people out.
“Our goal is to continue with the event, change some of the parameters — outdoors, masking, spreading out, using tents — things like that,” said Hart.
The YMCA is handling the postponement in a positive light, he said. Now, they have an opportunity to continue to fundraise for about a month and a half prior to the event.
The decision to postpone the event was a hard one, he said because they had already sold out of tables and had raised a little over $7,000 in tips from the chefs.
“If this event does get canceled, it does create an administrative headache, making sure we refund everybody and communicating with hundreds of guests and chefs on the new outcome,” said Hart.
They plan to keep watch over the number of COVID-19 cases in the county to see if cases continue to increase and decide in October if the event will continue or be canceled altogether. He said if the event does get canceled because of safety concerns, the YMCA will return all donations or seek other agreeable options.
“We are going to do everything that is ethically possible to either return their money or see if they would like to go ahead and contribute that to the following year’s event because we are hoping to have one in 2022,” said Hart.
